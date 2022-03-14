Budleigh Lions doing their bit for Ukraine

The Budleigh Salterton Lions have raised nearly £2,000 for the Ukrainian refugee appeal.

On Saturday, (March 12) fundraising began with a stall on Budleigh high street, and £1,954.81 was raised using the club's brand-new contactless donation machine.

Bucket collectors and the contactless payment facility will also be at the Lions' quizzes and bingo events to collect for the appeal in the coming months.

Lion Jamie Lord, Lion Alex McDiarmid and Sandy. - Credit: Richard Allen

An extra £185.30 was raised last Wednesday (March 9) during the monthly bingo night. The Budleigh Salterton Lions Club bingo evenings have been held in the public hall for 30 years.

Lion President Richard Allen and Simon Jupp MP - Credit: Richard Allen

Local Lions helper Ryan Morris was also awarded a certificate at the bingo night. Ryan has grown up in Budleigh and has been a friend of the club for years. Every month he helps the Lions put away all the tables and chairs in the Public Hall after the bingo has finished.

Lion President Richard Allen & Ryan Morris - Credit: Richard Allen

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club say every penny that is donated through them towards the Ukrainian refugees appeal goes to that cause, because their operating costs are paid for by the Lions themselves. The money will be directed to Lions Clubs in the receiving countries to purchase what is needed, as they are aware of what is needed to assist the people who are fleeing to safety. The donations will provide vital assistance where it is needed.

Richard Allen, President of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club said: "Once again on behalf of all the members of our Club I would like to say thank you to all the friends of the Lions Club, local people and businesses who support our events and to everyone who donates to our appeals, buys our raffle tickets and attends our events.

"If we didn't have the support of our local community we wouldn't be able to do what we do, so your continued support is greatly appreciated.

"We really do appreciate the support of the local community and we never take it for granted."

To donate to the appeal visit www.budleighlions.com or justgiving.com/LCBSUkraineCrisisAppeal.







