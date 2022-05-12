‘Incredibly generous’ Budleigh Salterton residents support Exmouth Food Bank 

Budleigh Lions with some of the donations brought to the Public Hall for Exmouth Food Bank - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club

Bagfuls of supplies for Exmouth Food Bank piled up at Budleigh Salterton Public Hall after an appeal by the town’s Lions Club.

After the steep rise in demand for help from the food bank was reported in the Journal, the Lions decided to hold a local collection.

They invited Budleigh residents to bring donations of food and other household essentials to the Public Hall during their bingo session on Wednesday, May 11.

Richard Allen, president of Budleigh Lions Club, and club member Graham Burch - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club

The Lions Club president Richard Allen said: "Once again the people in the local community have supported our appeal and have been incredibly kind and generous.

“It was wonderful to see so many people dropping off bags of food and other essential supplies.

“On behalf of all the Lions and the Exmouth Food Bank I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has donated food and made a difference."

The Lions will continue collecting donations this weekend, and will deliver the supplies to Exmouth Food Bank on Tuesday, May 17.

They will be holding another collection for the Food Bank at their bingo evening at the Public Hall on Wednesday, June 1.

Some of the supplies brought to the Public Hall by Budleigh residents - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club





Last month Exmouth Food Bank reported that more and more people were having to turn to them for help because of the cost of living crisis. Families where one or even two people were working could no longer make ends meet and were in need of emergency food parcels. The food bank was expecting to help more than 500 people in the month of April alone.

As well as providing food, the bank gives out other essentials such as toiletries, cat and dog food, household cleaning items and baby supplies including nappies and wet wipes.

Donated food makes up 70 per cent of its stocks, and the rest is purchased with financial donations.

Exmouth Food Bank currently needs donations of tinned tomatoes, tinned fruits and packets of teabags. They would also welcome donations of baked beans, breakfast cereals, tinned soups, dried instant potato, pasta sauce, rice pudding or custard and tinned vegetables.

Anyone needing help can visit https://exmouthfoodbank.org.uk/ or ring the helpline 07749 322291.