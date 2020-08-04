Pants and socks found in Budleigh Lions litter pick

Pants and socks were among the items discovered as Budleigh Lions pitched in with a litter pick.

Budleigh Lions mobilised volunteers to take part in a litter pick to ‘help keep the town looking resplendent’.

The idea for the event came from a virtual meeting held by members via the video conferencing app Zoom.

President Richard Allen said underwear was among the more ‘surprising’ items they found.

He said: “We haven’t been able to carry out our normal fundraising activities during the Covid-19 pandemic so it was brilliant to be back out serving the community we all love, our efforts even included finding a surprising number of pants and socks.”

Fundraising for good causes was set to break records in 2020 for The Lions prior to the pandemic breaking out and events like Gala Week and a charity golf day had to be cancelled.

