Winning tickets drawn in Budleigh Lions Club raffle

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:35 AM April 18, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM April 18, 2022
Hays Travel staff made the draw for the winning tickets in the Lions Club raffle

Hays Travel staff made the draw for the winning tickets in the Lions Club raffle - Credit: Peter Bowler

More than £900 has been raised for local charitable causes by the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club’s Easter Raffle. 

Drawing the winning tickets at Hays Travel

Drawing the winning tickets at Hays Travel - Credit: Peter Bowler

The draw was made by staff from Hays Travel on Saturday, April 16, with eight tickets winning a box of Easter treats. 

Budleigh Lions and Hays Travel staff at the raffle draw

Budleigh Lions and Hays Travel staff at the raffle draw - Credit: Peter Bowler

Lions club president Richard Allen said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our club Members for sitting out in some interesting weather to sell the raffle tickets over the last two weeks.  

Lions Club members at their raffle tickets stall

Lions Club members at their raffle tickets stall - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club

“We’d also like to especially thank local businesses Hays Travel, The Card Shop Too and OB's for looking after our club members while they sold the tickets. 

“We know that lots of local residents bought tickets but we also appreciate the support of holidaymakers and visitors to our wonderful town.”   

The prizes in the Budleigh Lions Easter Raffle 

The prizes in the Budleigh Lions Easter Raffle - Credit: Peter Bowler

Programmes are now on sale for the Gala Week of activities organised by the Lions Club, and there will be a Gala Week raffle with a first prize of £100. 

