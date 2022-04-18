Winning tickets drawn in Budleigh Lions Club raffle

Hays Travel staff made the draw for the winning tickets in the Lions Club raffle - Credit: Peter Bowler

More than £900 has been raised for local charitable causes by the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club’s Easter Raffle.

The draw was made by staff from Hays Travel on Saturday, April 16, with eight tickets winning a box of Easter treats.

Lions club president Richard Allen said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our club Members for sitting out in some interesting weather to sell the raffle tickets over the last two weeks.

“We’d also like to especially thank local businesses Hays Travel, The Card Shop Too and OB's for looking after our club members while they sold the tickets.

“We know that lots of local residents bought tickets but we also appreciate the support of holidaymakers and visitors to our wonderful town.”

Programmes are now on sale for the Gala Week of activities organised by the Lions Club, and there will be a Gala Week raffle with a first prize of £100.