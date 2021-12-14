News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh Lions Club donates to rape crisis charity

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:00 AM December 14, 2021
The cheque presentation by Budleigh Lions Club to Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services.  

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club has donated £200 to the Exeter-based charity Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services. 

The money was raised through the club's Charter Night Dinner and Dance, and any profit from the event always goes to a local charity.

Lions president Richard Allen said he was 'delighted' to make the donation.

He said: "The money has come from our local community and this charity supports local people who are survivors of the most heinous and despicable sexual violence. 

“The charity has just celebrated its tenth anniversary but sadly its work is needed more than ever. It needs the support of volunteers and I hope that our small donation can help towards their training. I would encourage people to visit the website devonrapecrisis.org.uk  and if they are able to, support this Charity by volunteering, by raising money or by donating."    

The CEO of the rape crisis centre, Caroline Voaden, said: “We’d like to thank the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club for choosing to support our work with this donation. Referrals into our service have doubled in the last 18 months and every penny donated helps us support survivors of sexual violence and abuse. We work across Devon and Torbay, offering specialist support to over 120 survivors a week. We also run a free anonymous helpline three times a week. Generous donations like this helps us support more people and we look forward to a continuing relationship with the Lions Club.” 

