Successful charity run for Budleigh Lions Club

More than 120 people took part in the Budleigh Lions Club’s first ever 10K Charity Trail Run on Sunday, September 4.

The event attracted groups from local running clubs including the Budleigh Runners, Axe Valley Runners, Sidmouth and Exmouth clubs, as well as a large number of individual runners.

The Lions' charity run - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

The run started and finished at the Withycombe Raleigh Football Pitches at Withycombe Raleigh Common between Budleigh and Exmouth.

The course was a single loop over Woodbury Common with a few climbs and some stream crossings.



All those who finished the course received medals, and there were prizes for the first, second and third men and women. The first prizes included a sports massage donated by Ocean Physio & Rehab.

Richard Allen, president of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, said: “The turnout was fantastic, with over 120 runners taking part, raising lots of money for the Lions to use locally to support local people.

“The event attracted a wide range of runners and we’ve had amazing feedback about the day.

“The local community has once again come out and supported us. We never take their support for granted and we know that we couldn't do what we do without it. Our volunteer marshals did a wonderful job so a huge thanks to them for giving up their Sunday morning. I would like to thank our sponsors for this event Ocean Physio & Rehab, Avocet Wealth Partnership, Bradleys Estate Agents, Bright Blue C Graphic Design and GD Construction Solutions Ltd, all of whom have helped enable this event to take place. I must also thank all the Lions and their partners and other family members who have been involved in organising the event and helping out on the day. It has been a great team effort and I am very proud of every one of them. Special thanks must go to Lions Willi Rehbock and Gary Doble for all their hard work since thinking up the idea and seeing it through."

The Lions now hope the event will have a regular place in their calendar.

