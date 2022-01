In their latest efforts to support local causes, the Budleigh Lions Club has raised £1,262.66 in a pre-Christmas raffle.

From December 6-18, the Lions sold Christmas raffle tickets to raise money for local causes. Christmas hampers were delivered to 38 local households with children in Budleigh, East Budleigh and Otterton, as well as Christmas presents for vulnerable children in East Devon. Lions Geoff and Jack delivered the first prize (a fabulous Christmas Hamper) to the winner who lives in East Budleigh. Needless to say, she was delighted and said 'You've made my day!'

It's been a very busy year for the Lions despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Lion Richard Allen said: "I have been extremely proud to serve as President of the Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton over the last 18 months which has been a particularly challenging time for everyone.

"In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club has continued to serve the local community and raise funds for local and international good causes. A recent selection of donations made by the club during the last few months have included:

A significant donation towards the purchase of a Delta All Terrain Wheel Buggy for the disabled daughter of a local family

£250 to Force Cancer Charity

£560 to Shelterbox for families who lost their homes following the August earthquake in Haiti

£400 to Budleigh Community Workshop for new tools

£100 to the Salvation Army

£250 to Budleigh Salterton Scouts

£160 towards the purchase of toys for vulnerable children in the local community

£200 to Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services Charity

£200 to Marie Curie

£8,250 to the R.D.& E. Charity Diabetes Research Team

£750 to Budleigh Hospiscare

£500 for the installation of the light at the football ground, for the Devon Air Ambulance Landing

The team set up in Budleigh High Street raising money for the Christmas Raffle - Credit: Richard Allen

"To say 'thank you to some of the local organisations who helped our community during the pandemic Budleigh Salterton Lions Club presented Certificates of appreciation - stating 'with thanks for your help and support of the local community during the COVID-19 pandemic'", Richard added. "These were presented to Lorraine Ralph representing Budleigh Salterton Relief In Need Charity, the Exmouth RNLI, Seachange, Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre, St Peter's School and the Exmouth Food Bank."

The Certificates of Appreciation were to say thank you to some of the Budleigh businesses who have supported the Lions Club in some way, such as by donating raffle prizes. These included: Margaret Tapping (Dolphin Café), Denise at Tea & Tittle Tattle, Andrew at the Greengrocer, Pat & Willi Prew (Card Shop Too), Simon & Liz Blissett (Budleigh Fish & Chips), Brian & Wendy Sampson (Sampson’s Butchery & Deli), Robin Burne (Bradleys Estate Agents), Hays Travel and OB’s in Budleigh.

Richard said: "This year we are looking forward to an exciting programme of events including:

monthly Quizzes (first Sunday of the month at the Dog & Donkey)

monthly Bingo evenings at the Public Hall

Gala Week, commencing on Saturday 28th May

Golf Day in August

August Bank Holiday tabletop sale

Queen's Platinum Jubilee!

Community Christmas Lunch

"In the new year, we will also be continuing the regular litter picking and beach cleaning. We have loaned our equipment to St Peter’s School, Otterton School and Drake’s School and we hope to carry out more 'Community Beach Cleans' in conjunction with the local schools, the Town Council and the Marine Conservation Society.

"In addition to collecting used spectacles and hearing aids, the Lions Club is also collecting used postage stamps. The Children's Hospice South West wants used postage stamps which they then sell for much-needed cash. Supporting childhood cancer initiatives is one of the Lions 5 Global Causes. The Lions wants readers to encourage friends, neighbours etc to save their used stamps for the club.

"The Lions Club would like to thank everyone who has supported us in 2021 and we very much hope that the local community will continue to support us in 2022!"

If you would like more information about the Lions or if you would like to make a donation go to: www.budleighlions.com.