Advanced search

Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 June 2020

Budleigh Salterton Library.

Budleigh Salterton Library.

Archant

Staff are set to return to Budleigh Library later this month following its closure due to coronavirus.

From Monday, June 29, the library will be able to offer a limited home delivery service to vulnerable customers who are still shielding from Covid-19 and those who cannot access digital resources.

Home delivery can be arranged by ringing the library on 01395 443245.

From Monday, July 6, staff will be offering a ‘choose and collect’ service where people can phone or email to order books and other resources available within the stock at the Budleigh venue.

Collection slots will be available between the following times:

Monday 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Wednesday 10.30am to 12.30pm

Thursday 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Friday and Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Across Devon, only four libraries will be open to the public on a limited basis from July 6 – the nearest to Budleigh being Honiton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Luxury cruise liners spotted near Exmouth

Cruise ships on the sea, seen from Shelly Beach, Exnouth on Sunday 14th June 2020, when looking towards Dawlish Warren Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Mystery Exmouth rose planter is revealed

George Kent, the mystery rose planter in Exmouth. Picture: Marion Drew

Oil spillage causing slow traffic in Exmouth

Police slow sign

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued for Devon

An amazing picture of lightning over Westward Ho!'s 'haunted house' by Andy Davey. Picture: Andy Davey Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions

Madeira bowlers Dave Moody and Danny Doran in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Non-League football and a possible return date - latest news

East Devon skateparks to remain closed

Exmouth's skatepark.

There’s a new bar in Exmouth – builder creates eco pub in his back garden

The Lock Inn created by Exmouth builder Peter Sheridan. Picture: Peter Sheridan

Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

Budleigh Salterton Library.
Drive 24