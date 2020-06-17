Budleigh library staff set to return to work following lockdown

Budleigh Salterton Library. Archant

Staff are set to return to Budleigh Library later this month following its closure due to coronavirus.

From Monday, June 29, the library will be able to offer a limited home delivery service to vulnerable customers who are still shielding from Covid-19 and those who cannot access digital resources.

Home delivery can be arranged by ringing the library on 01395 443245.

From Monday, July 6, staff will be offering a ‘choose and collect’ service where people can phone or email to order books and other resources available within the stock at the Budleigh venue.

Collection slots will be available between the following times:

Monday 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Wednesday 10.30am to 12.30pm

Thursday 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Friday and Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Across Devon, only four libraries will be open to the public on a limited basis from July 6 – the nearest to Budleigh being Honiton.