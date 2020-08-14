Advanced search

Budleigh library reopens following coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2020

The doors have reopened at Budleigh Salterton Library following its closure due to coronavirus,

The library, in Station Road, was able to reopen on Wednesday (August 12) with certain social distancing measures in place.

Visitors have begun returning to the library and people are being warned to expect to have to queue outside when they visit.

A spokesman for the library said: “We haven’t been swamped but it’s been lovely to see some familiar ‘masked’ faces and have a bit of a social distancing chat.

“Be prepared to queue outside for a little while, as we are only letting in a few people at a time.”

The library will be open from 10am until noon on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

The library will be closed all day on Tuesdays.

For more information go to the website

