Grandmother June Dingwall launched her first children’s book in Budleigh Salterton on Saturday.

June, who is 89, has called the book Granny June's Alphabet Stories. She has written the stories over the years for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and when Jim Barnes-Phillips saw them he decided that they deserved wider coverage so designed a cover and illustrated each story for her.

The launch of the book was originally scheduled for May 2020 but Covid-19 prevented that from happening and June had to wait 18 months to hold a book signing from 10.30am to 11.30am at Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton. But at least that meant that two representatives from the FORCE Cancer Charity could attend the event as June is donating one pound from the sale of each book to that charity.

June says the book is ideal for primary school age children to have read to them or for them to read themselves and would make an ideal Christmas present, hence rescheduling the launch to November 2021.

If anyone would like further details, they may be obtained by emailing templemagazine@yahoo.com or by ringing 01395 263 494.

FORCE (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter) became a charity in 1987 and has grown steadily ever since.

In 2004 it opened a purpose-built Cancer Support and Information Centre, thanks to more than £900,000 raised by local people and the tireless work of the FORCE team. A £350,000 extension to the centre was opened in 2012, allowing the charity to support even more people affected by cancer.

FORCE provides free support and information to anyone affected by cancer, through its centre in Exeter and at local community hospitals.

The charity offers counselling, group sessions, complementary therapies, benefits advice, specialist physiotherapy and exercise guidance and other health and wellbeing support. FORCE services are available to cancer patients and their families.