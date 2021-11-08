News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Granny June takes the write approach for young readers

person

Tim Dixon

Published: 4:00 PM November 8, 2021
Author June Dingwall, centre, with her husband Ron and Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Author June Dingwall, centre, with her husband Ron and Daphne Barnes-Phillips - Credit: Jim Barnes-Phillips

Grandmother June Dingwall launched her first children’s book in Budleigh Salterton on Saturday.
June, who is 89, has called the book Granny June's Alphabet Stories.  She has written the stories over the years for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and when Jim Barnes-Phillips saw them he decided that they deserved wider coverage so designed a cover and illustrated each story for her. 
The launch of the book was originally scheduled for May 2020 but Covid-19 prevented that from happening and June had to wait 18 months to hold a book signing from 10.30am to 11.30am at Temple Methodist Church in Budleigh Salterton. But at least that meant that two representatives from the FORCE Cancer Charity could attend the event as June is donating one pound from the sale of each book to that charity.  
June says the book is ideal for primary school age children to have read to them or for them to read themselves and would make an ideal Christmas present, hence rescheduling the launch to November 2021.
If anyone would like further details, they may be obtained by emailing templemagazine@yahoo.com or by ringing 01395 263 494. 
FORCE (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter) became a charity in 1987 and has grown steadily ever since.

In 2004 it opened a purpose-built Cancer Support and Information Centre, thanks to more than £900,000 raised by local people and the tireless work of the FORCE team. A £350,000 extension to the centre was opened in 2012, allowing the charity to support even more people affected by cancer.

FORCE provides free support and information to anyone affected by cancer, through its centre in Exeter and at local community hospitals.

The charity offers counselling, group sessions, complementary therapies, benefits advice, specialist physiotherapy and exercise guidance and other health and wellbeing support. FORCE services are available to cancer patients and their families.

Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth RNLI fireworks display

Lifeboat crew plan bumper fireworks display fundraiser

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth boat builder Geoff Holman

Boat builder had a passion for family business and sailing

Ben Jennings

Logo Icon
Police and firefighters at the scene of a crash involving two trains near the Fisherton Tunnel betwe

Exmouth couple tell how they escaped train crash

Tim Dixon

person
Devon Freemasons

Exmouth causes benefit from masons' help

Tim Dixon

person