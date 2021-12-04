News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Support your local traders in late-night shopping event

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM December 4, 2021
This year's Christmas lights in Budleigh Salterton

This year's Christmas lights in Budleigh Salterton - Credit: Helen Warren, Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce

Festive food, drink and entertainment will be on offer when Budleigh Salterton holds its late-night Christmas shopping evening on Friday, December 10. 

The chair of Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce said this is a chance for local residents to come out and support the town’s traders, rather than shopping online. 

Helen Warren told the Journal: “The Christmas lights are up, the Christmas tree is now decorated, so as far as we’re concerned it’s ‘all systems go’. 

There will be music from Exmouth A Cappella and a female musician who plays a piano mounted on her bicycle. 

The children’s entertainer Professor Bumble will also be there. 

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available at the Tourist Information Centre, and Sampson’s Butchery will be laying on a barbecue. 

The event starts at 5.30pm and runs until 8pm. The High Street and Fore Street will be closed to traffic between 5pm and 10pm. 

