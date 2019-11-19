Budleigh poppy knitters hope to go even bigger for 2020

Knitted poppies decorated the posts around Budleigh's war memorial. Picture: Kim Holmes Archant

A group of Budleigh Salterton women who knitted more than 300 poppies to decorate the town's war memorial have vowed to 'go bigger' for 2020.

Inspired by the cascading wall of poppies created in Exmouth, Kim Holmes put out an appeal on social media for people to join her in creating something similar for Budleigh.

Val Dolling, Mary Butler and Marilyn Lewis answered the call and together the four of them knitted decorations for the cenotaph in Coastguard Hill.

Mrs Holmes then braved the wind and rain on the morning before the remembrance service to fix the knitted poppies to the posts and chains protecting the war memorial.

She was helped by Roger Bass, from the town's Royal British Legion branch, who noticed Mrs Holmes was struggling in the wind and rain.

She wants others to come forward to help her create something bigger for 2020.