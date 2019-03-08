Girl guides sale raises vital funds for adventure activities
PUBLISHED: 16:42 14 May 2019
Archant
The success of an inaugural jumble and table-top sale has prompted organisers to plan for future events.
Exmouth Division Girl Guides raised more than £600 from the sale held at the Public Hall in Budleigh.
Visitors to the event, on Saturday (May 11), enjoyed rummaging through pre-loved bric-a-brac, books, games and toys all in aid of Exmouth's girl guides. The money will allow the girls from low income families to go away on adventures with guiding units. These also give volunteer leaders the opportunity to gain experience in a range of activities.
Organiser and guide leader Frances Swallow said: "Due to the amazing success of the sale our guides are planning to make this an annual event."
Fellow leader Julia Gash said: "It was a great opportunity to give the girls a chance to take part in a community event whether it's serving teas or selling on stands."
