Indecent exposure incident in Budleigh - investigation launched

PUBLISHED: 17:21 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 03 June 2020

A male cyclist allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking along Budleigh Salterton seafront, the police said.

Police have launched an investifation into the incident which happened between 9am and 10am on Monday (June 1) along the former railway line path near Knowle Village.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have bike camera or mobile phone footage that could help them identify the suspect.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s, of muscular build, with brown hair which has a sweeping fringe.

Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and trainers and was riding a grey or dark coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/043554/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

Most Read

Large crowds on Exmouth beach dispersed by police

Celebration for staff and residents at ‘outstanding’ care home

A party was held at Exmouth House Care Home to mark an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: Tracy Denny

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Proposed one-way system for Budleigh high street a temporary measure say civic leaders

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Deaf Academy set to move into part of £10.5m Exmouth home

An aerial view of the Owen Building at the Deaf Academy. Picture: Deaf Academy

