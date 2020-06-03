Indecent exposure incident in Budleigh - investigation launched

Archant

A male cyclist allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking along Budleigh Salterton seafront, the police said.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have launched an investifation into the incident which happened between 9am and 10am on Monday (June 1) along the former railway line path near Knowle Village.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and have bike camera or mobile phone footage that could help them identify the suspect.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s, of muscular build, with brown hair which has a sweeping fringe.

Police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and trainers and was riding a grey or dark coloured mountain bike.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or via email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/043554/20.