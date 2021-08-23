Published: 11:00 AM August 23, 2021

Budleigh in Bloom is looking forward to the Lions’ event on Bank Holiday Monday.

The volunteers said: "After a two-year break we will be running our plant stall at the shelter nearest the Lime Kiln car park. There will be a wide assortment of plants available, all reared by our volunteers.

"We have had a busy summer, planting and maintaining the various planters and beds around the town. We have lost our weekly waterer so it has been totally up to volunteers to keep everything ship-shape."

The Bloom group added: "Speaking of shipshape, we are installing a new floral boat at Pretty Corner, the entrance to Budleigh. This area had to be rather neglected while a new power pole was installed. However we are now planning new planting in what is quite a difficult but prominent, area.

"Our biggest undertaking this autumn was intended to be the total redesign of the four smaller rectangular beds on the Green.

"However East Devon District Council has published a map showing areas for rewilding, outlining their intention to cease regular mowing of the area between Station Road and the parallel path. This would render some of our beds completely unmaintainable as well as invisible. We have therefore decided to hold off on this work until EDDC plans become clear.

"Our aim is to move to more sustainable planting schemes all round, drought resistant, pollinator friendly, pollution absorbing perennials. This will take time and considerable effort but we are sure will be worthwhile. It does mean that, for a time, some areas may be rather bare but they WILL bloom!

"We have already revised and replanted the two circular beds on the Green and these are now looking great, thanks to amazing volunteer efforts."

The Budleigh in Bloom spokesperson added: "Our generous sponsors and donors make all this possible. We have no other financial support so our very existence depends on them and, of course, the volunteers who give time and effort. We are always looking for new volunteers so please get in touch."