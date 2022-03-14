Budleigh group prepping the town for Jubilee

Workshop Team deliver Platinum Crowns to Budleigh in Bloom - Credit: Budleigh in Bloom

'Budleigh in Bloom' are busy making preparations for the Queens Jubilee celebrations.

The Budleigh Salterton Community Workshop are making crowns to sit on flowerpots and planters around Budleigh to commemorate the Queens Silver Jubilee this June.

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust is an East Devon based Social Enterprise Charity sustained by the commitment of local volunteers who give generously of their time and practical expertise for the betterment and wellbeing of the Community. Our team host a range of activities; practical, creative and social from the old fire station in Budleigh Salterton, near Exmouth.

Budleigh in Bloom is a self-funded volunteer group planting and maintaining the various flower displays around Budleigh, making a more colourful and attractive place for all.

Chair of Budleigh in Bloom Catherine Carr and Secretary Nicky Smith said: "We are extremely happy to receive them on behalf of Budleigh in Bloom.

To donate to the group visit www.budleighinbloom.co.uk.







