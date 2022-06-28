Elaine and Marilyn, daughters of Digger Rogers in front of the boat - Credit: Budleigh in Bloom

A floral boat in Budleigh Salterton has been dedicated to local, fisherman Digger Rogers and his family.

The boat, in East Budleigh Road, is a replacement for the original which was actually used by Digger but had deteriorated.

Budleigh In Bloom, with help from the Welcome Back Fund and Keir engineering, positioned and filled the boat. It now provides a link to the fishing history of Budleigh as well as a striking welcome to visitors.

The boat is planted with drought resistant, pollinating perennials, some of which also absorb traffic pollution.

A Budleigh In Bloom spokesman said they were delighted to make such a positive move in their work to keep Budleigh beautiful.

They thanked the Rogers family, Keir, volunteers and sponsors as well as the Welcome Back Fund.