Budleigh in Bloom's farewell to long-serving volunteers at awards night

The Feathers Inn, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Odile Cook Archant

Budleigh in Bloom said its goodbyes to three long-standing volunteers as the group celebrated the winners of its annual summer gardens competition.

Sue Griffin and Jill Payne have hung up their trowels while secretary Henriette Feltham is heading back to the Netherlands.

An array of awards were handed out on the night by mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt, judge Janice Hindley and chairman of Budleigh in Bloom Odile Cook.

For this year's summer competition, the town's chamber of commerce offered a £50 prize to encourage high street shops to take part.

It was hoped the cash incentive would help make the independent shopping district look its best.

Helen Warren, deputy chairman of the chamber, presented the winning entry to The Feathers Hotel.

Jurassic Kitchens came second ahead of 50 Degrees North with Earl's Coffee House being highly commended.

The list of winners is as follows:

Category A - small gardens: 1 Pam Burton; 2 Kathy Alabaster; 3 Angela Gibbons; very highly commended - Judith Simpson and Sylvia Clayton

Category B - Patio or paved gardens: 1 Sylvia Ellis; 2 Kathy Alabaster; 3 Andy Luckraft, very highly commended - Lindsay and Graham Burge.

Category C - medium/large gardens: 1 John and Chris O'Gorman; 2 Sharon and Willi Rehbock; 3 Rosemary King.

Category D - large vegetable gardens: 1 Norman Ling.

Category E - small vegetable gardens: 1 Patricia and Brian Hitchcock; 2 Alison Maddaford.

Category F - communal gardens: 1 Stanley Mews; 2 Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club; 3 Westcourt Management Ltd; Very highly commended - Ed Dix.

Category G - hanging baskets or containers: 1 Mark and Shelley Watts; 2 Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club; 3 Tony Gooding.

Judges award for best shrub - Angela Gibbons.

Judges special eco-friendly award - John and Chris O'Gorman.

Best newcomer - Johanna McWeeney.

Community gardens: 1 Stan Wood and Peter Wright; 2 Bob Wiltshire; 3 Bob French; highly commended - Ed Dix.