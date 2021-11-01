Volunteers from Budleigh in Bloom have been very busy in the last few days.

First they were clearing the troughs, mangers, pots and wedding cake stands ready for the autumn planting. Nearly all of the plants removed were saved.

One Saturday morning then saw the plants being offered free to Budleigh residents. All the plants found new homes so none were sent to the dump! In addition voluntary donations amounted to over £60, a welcome boost to our plant fund.

Last week saw the replanting of all the areas, firstly with bulbs and then with violas, bellis, cyclamens, pansies and primulas supplied by Boyces of Manstree.

Already they look good and show promise of a great display in the months to come.

Budleigh in Bloom is grateful to all its volunteers, sponsors and donors who enable it to make the town look so good throughout the year.