The life of Bryan - why being a volunteer driver is 'human nature'

Bryan Miller (second from the left) with clients of Age Concern and the hub bus. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

A plea has been made for drivers to come forward to help a lifeline service which gets people to and from medical appointments and social outings.

Bosses at the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh Salterton are calling on people to give up their time to transport people to and from the former hospital.

The hub currently has 13 volunteer drivers on their books and, through June 2019, more than 250 journeys were made.

Some of those volunteers, like Bryan Miller, drive the 'hub bus' which runs weekly trips take people to and from Age Concern, the memory café and yoga classes.

Mr Miller, 67, has been a volunteer driver for the hub since it officially opened last year.

He said: "For a while I was the only driver.

"They wanted someone who would do the regular drops.

"For some people it's the only chance they have to get out.

"It's in human nature to give a bit of to help others and it's a chance to serve the community."

Mr Miller has been a keen supporter of the Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Centre project since the beginning.

In his role as a driver for Exmouth Community Transport, he was aware there was a 'hub bus' ready for use once the facility officially opened.

Mr Miller, who is a member of Budleigh Lions Club, drives the bus three days a week.

On Tuesdays he picks people up for yoga classes and on Thursdays he has regular clients he picks up for the Age Concern day centre - Dorothy John, Maureen Meads, Joan Walker, Keith Greenslade and Beatrice Woods.

His route takes him into the Littleham area of Exmouth, along Dinan Way and back into Budleigh before arriving at the hub.

One user said they would be forced to pay for a taxi to get to the hub if Mr Miller wasn't able to pick her up.

On Fridays Mr Miller, who also runs reiki classes at the hub, transports people who want to get to the memory café.

Hub bosses are looking for volunteer drivers, using their own cars, to do some of the other pick ups for medical appointments and social activities.

Anyone interested should call the hub on 01395 446896.