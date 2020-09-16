Advanced search

‘Our community is amazing’ - Marc Jobson’s tribute to Budleigh after fire station bid victory

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 September 2020

In his latest column, Marc Jobson pays tribute to the Budleigh community for the role it played in helping the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust purchasing the former fire station

You are amazing.

Our community is amazing.

I know this because I have recently seen something amazing.

I have witnessed the communities of Woodbury, Exmouth, Budleigh and surrounding villages come together to help save the Budleigh fire station for the vulnerable, isolated and lonely amongst us.

Many people gave money which may have been relatively easy for a few.

But for others, I know they literally gave us the only money they had spare.

The Tri-Hards in Exmouth raised money through exercise.

The Budleigh Runners raised further money by running 1200km.

Local grant giving charities also stepped in with donations.

Town councils and East Devon District Council donated and pledged funds for the purchase and renovation of the building.

Such generosity at such a difficult time for many is truly amazing.

As a trustee of the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust, I personally and on behalf of the Trust would like to say ‘Thank you’ to each and every person who donated and helped us along the way.

Now we have the no small task of putting our fine words into action.

We need to plan and renovate the building to make it fit for purpose.

This will take a few months.

We will need to seek further funds to facilitate our desire to make the community workshop a space where all  are welcome and where all thrive.

We are not frightened by this task because we know we have the amazing support of our community behind us.

