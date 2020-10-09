Opinion

Hub launching activity clubs to help reduce loneliness

Painting will be on offer at Budleigh Hub's activity club Copyright by Bela Hoche

In his latest column, Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub manager Marc Jobson talks about a new activity club aimed at reducing loneliness

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc Jobson Marc Jobson

Times aren’t great for anyone at the moment.

While the South West has been relatively unaffected by Covid-19, the prospect of a second wave looms large.

The impending stories of doom are all over the media. This time we know more and know what’s coming, which isn’t perhaps better for some.

We need to take the risk of Covid-19 seriously. However, we do all need to be objective and balance that risk.

Covid-19 isn’t the only thing that could affect our lives right now.

Social isolation and living alone are risk factors for early mortality which could increase the rate of death by 25 per cent. It really is as bad for you as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

With over half-a-million older people in the UK going at least six days a week without seeing or speaking to anyone, the Budleigh Hub has decided to act.

From this month, we will be running an activity club for the mobile older person on a Tuesday and Thursday and a more traditional day centre on a Monday.

Activates such as painting, gardening, health walks, craft, exercise and having lunch with children from our Carousel nursery will improve anyone’s day.

These take place in a ‘Covid-secure’ environment with transport available if required.

These simple acts will reduce loneliness, reduce illness and put a smile on someone’s face.

It is really important that we all help our older population to get through these times. It is all our responsibility.