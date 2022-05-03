Music night hits all the right notes in Budleigh Hospiscare fundraiser

The Zoots performed music from the 70s and 80s at the Budleigh Hospiscare fundraiser - Credit: Mollie Harrison

A night of music from the 70s and 80s to raise money for Budleigh Salterton and District Hospiscare attracted 150 people to the Public Hall on Saturday, April 30.

Many people turned up in fancy dress to enjoy the multi-award-winning band The Zoots, and the dance floor was full from the start.

The following day the organisers posted on Facebook: “It was lovely to see so many people dancing and having a great time. Your support really means a lot."

The event was an important fundraiser for the charity, which is separate from Hospiscare Exeter, Mid and East Devon. Budleigh Salterton and District Hospiscare pays for all the costs of Hospiscare’s nurses for patients registered with Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre and Woodbury Surgery. It also supports patients and their families with its fully trained volunteers.

The charity relies entirely on the local community for its funds, as it receives no direct NHS funding and the shop in Budleigh Salterton High Street is run for Hospiscare Exeter’s benefit.

Income from events during the pandemic has been severely depleted, so the Trustees say they are ‘delighted’ to be holding fundraisers again. The next events will be during The Lions’ Gala Week, with a bottle stall on the Green on Saturday, May 28 and a coffee morning in the Public Hall on Wednesday, June 1. This year’s Open Gardens will be in Woodbury and held jointly with Woodbury Garden Club on Sunday, June 26, and the charity hopes last year’s popular Open Gardens in Budleigh Salterton will be repeated in 2023.

If anyone would like to organise a fundraiser, the charity can offer support with marketing and manpower if needed. The fundraising and support manager Kate Harrison can be contacted by emailing k.harrison@hospiscare.co.uk. Budleigh Salterton and District Hospiscare would also like to hear from anyone interested in volunteering to help support patients and their families; contact Margaret Alexander, volunteer co-ordinator, on 01395 445876 or email office@hospiscare.org.

To keep up-to-date with Budleigh Salterton and District Hospiscare events and news, follow them on Facebook or keep an eye on their website.