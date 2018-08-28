Home Instead care gets ‘outstanding’ CQC rating

Home Instead have been given an 'outstanding' rating by CQC inspectors. Picture: Glen King PR Archant

Staff at a Budleigh Salterton-based care provider are celebrating after achieving a ‘perfect score’ in its latest inspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For the second time in its eight-year history, Home Instead Care Exeter and East Devon has achieved an ‘outstanding’ rating in Care Quality Commision (CQC) inspection.

This time the Budleigh-based business achieved the highest possible rating in all five categories – safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, care and leadership, something less than one per cent of care providers across the UK have been able to obtain.

Mark McGlade, who set up the business in 2011 with his wife Vanessa, said: “People put their trust in us and we take that very seriously.

“We are all humbled by the comments in the report and delighted to be deemed outstanding in all five categories.”

Vanessa added: “This would not be possible without the amazing and empathetic care delivered by our wonderful team of caregivers who are supported by an enthusiastic and diligent office team.

“Mark and I thank them all and are extremely grateful to be surrounded by such fabulous people.”

Home Instead was set up in 2011 and offers care at home for its clients with staff told to spend a minimum of an hour with each person they care for.

During the CQC inspection, assessors spoke to some of the company’s staff, clients and their families as well as health professionals.

This latest report said ‘people received an exceptionally personalised service that promoted their independence and enhanced their quality of life’. It also noted that Home Instead had set up a ‘singing for wellbeing’ group at the town’s health hub.

The report also said Home Instead, which also provides support for those living with Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, ‘promoted and encouraged people with dementia to live well’.

Debbie Westhead, interim chief inspector for CQC, said: “The quality of care which out inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very please we can celebrate the service’s achievements.”

Deborah Ivanova, deputy chief inspector, added: “It was clear throughout the inspection that the staff took pride in their work and went the extra mile for the people they supported.”