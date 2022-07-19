Budleigh author's book lifts lid on secret wartime resistance network

A new book by a Budleigh Salterton historian reveals the long-hidden secrets of an undercover resistance network set up during WW2 in preparation for a German invasion.

Across the country, including East Devon, civilians who seemed to be leading everyday lives were part of the secret movement.

Their story is told in Britain’s Secret Defences by Andrew Chatterton, who will be giving a talk on the subject at the Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival.

He said: “There were a number of secret units spread across East Devon. The Auxiliary Units, patrols of six to eight men (usually men in reserved occupations such as farmers, gamekeepers, estate workers, miners etc), all of whom signed the Official Secrets Act, would have disappeared to secret underground bunkers and then come up at night to attack the invading German army’s supply chain.

"Their role was a suicidal one with a life expectancy of just two weeks. We know that there were patrols at Farringdon, Newton Poppleford, Sidbury, Branscombe, Bovey, Colyton, Musbury, Uplyme and Axminster. We know the location of some of the underground bunkers associated with the Patrols but not all them!

“Another group operating in East Devon were the Special Duties Branch. These were very different volunteers to those in the Auxiliary Units. These were the elderly, mothers, vicars, doctors, publicans. Those who could stand on the streets of the towns or villages as the Germans passed through. They would take down information on the invading army and pass it on via dead letter drops and runners until eventually it would end up with a civilian wireless operator. They would pass on the information to ATS girls in bunkers like those the Auxiliary Units were in who would radio it onto the GHQ or local command.

“Again, these units understood that theirs was a suicide mission. All signed the Official Secrets Act with around 80 percent going to the grave without telling anyone. We know such cells were operating in Axminster, Bewley Down, West Hill, Pinhoe, The Hare and Hounds pub and Clyst St Mary.”

Andrew researched his book through the archives of the Coleshill Auxiliary Research Team (CART - www.staybehinds.com,) as well appealing to relatives and communities who might have heard whispers of the undercover activity.

His book is published by Casemate, and his talk at the festiveal will be on September 16.