New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 September 2020

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Budleigh Salterton looks set to be getting a new takeaway outlet after planning approval was granted.

An application was lodged with East Devon District Council to change the use of the former Everys Solicitors office, in High Street, into a fast-food takeaway unit.

The proposal seeks to install a customer area with a servery at the front of the building and convert an existing kitchen into a preparation area.

Under delegated powers, planning officers at the district council approved the application.

The delegated officers report said: “Whilst there are other restaurants and takeaways within the town, there remains a wide range of retail shops, and it is likely that the change from an existing solicitors’ office to a take away would increase footfall.

“The principle of change of use is accepted.

“It is not considered that the new use will result in unacceptable levels of noise and odour being experienced by nearby residents.”

