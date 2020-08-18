Advanced search

Survey on making Budleigh high street safer set to be launched

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Residents and businesses in Budleigh Salterton are set to be polled on how the town centre could be made ‘safe for all’.

Budleigh Salterton Town Council is set to launch a survey which aims to find out if people think the pavements in High Street are wide enough to allow for social distancing.

The questionnaire will also ask residents and businesses their views on how to encourage people to shop locally.

The launch of the town-wide survey comes after proposals to introduce a one-way traffic system in High Street were cancelled following a public outcry.

At its virtual meeting on Monday (August 17), councillors agreed to delegated mayor Michael Hilliar and town clerk Jo Vanstone to come up with the wording of the questions.

Once tested, the survey will be made available for people in Budleigh to take part.

