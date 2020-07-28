Car park signs, social distancing markers and bollards backed in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

A series of measures aimed at making Budleigh Salterton’s shopping district safer for pedestrians during the Covid-19 pandemic have been backed by the town council.

At a virtual meeting held via Zoom on Monday (July 27), councillors were asked to back a 12-point plan put forward by the newly-created high street working party.

Among the suggestions approved by the town council was to ask East Devon District Council (EDDC) to implement social distancing markers on the pavements and signs in its Budleigh car parks.

Bollards are also set to be put up to stop motorists from mounting the pavements.

The town council also agreed to survey residents and businesses on opinions and solutions to the town’s narrow pavements and to make those views available to Devon County Council Highways for consideration.

However, councillors voted against paying for a banner across the High Street encouraging people to ‘shop local’ or for signposts for high street businesses.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Lynda Evans, who sits on the working party, said: “Most of the suggestions are relatively easy to accommodate and they might well help.”

Cllr Henry Riddell added: “They are easy things that we can implement quite quickly.

“We just need to do something that reinforces about social distancing.”

The town council agreed to:

• Ask EDDC is implement pavement markings to encourage social distancing

• Ask EDDC to implement social distancing advice in its car parks

• Recommend no changes are made to bus routes and the placement of shelters

• Support EDDC to ask Stagecoach to place social distancing signs

• Write to High Street businesses to encourage them to enforce social distancing and face mask guidelines

• Ask residents and traders for opinions and ideas on solutions to the narrow pavements

• To make the results of any survey available to Devon County Council Highways for consideration

• Support bollards being put up to prevent vehicles mounting the pavement in High Street

The council rejected a suggestion for a ‘shop local’ banner and said signposts for high street shops will also not get town council funding ‘for the time being’.