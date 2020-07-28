Advanced search

Car park signs, social distancing markers and bollards backed in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 July 2020

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

A series of measures aimed at making Budleigh Salterton’s shopping district safer for pedestrians during the Covid-19 pandemic have been backed by the town council.

At a virtual meeting held via Zoom on Monday (July 27), councillors were asked to back a 12-point plan put forward by the newly-created high street working party.

Among the suggestions approved by the town council was to ask East Devon District Council (EDDC) to implement social distancing markers on the pavements and signs in its Budleigh car parks.

Bollards are also set to be put up to stop motorists from mounting the pavements.

The town council also agreed to survey residents and businesses on opinions and solutions to the town’s narrow pavements and to make those views available to Devon County Council Highways for consideration.

However, councillors voted against paying for a banner across the High Street encouraging people to ‘shop local’ or for signposts for high street businesses.

READ MORE: Working party launched in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Lynda Evans, who sits on the working party, said: “Most of the suggestions are relatively easy to accommodate and they might well help.”

Cllr Henry Riddell added: “They are easy things that we can implement quite quickly.

“We just need to do something that reinforces about social distancing.”

The town council agreed to:

• Ask EDDC is implement pavement markings to encourage social distancing

• Ask EDDC to implement social distancing advice in its car parks

• Recommend no changes are made to bus routes and the placement of shelters

• Support EDDC to ask Stagecoach to place social distancing signs

• Write to High Street businesses to encourage them to enforce social distancing and face mask guidelines

• Ask residents and traders for opinions and ideas on solutions to the narrow pavements

• To make the results of any survey available to Devon County Council Highways for consideration

• Support bollards being put up to prevent vehicles mounting the pavement in High Street

The council rejected a suggestion for a ‘shop local’ banner and said signposts for high street shops will also not get town council funding ‘for the time being’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

£125,000 Budleigh fire station set to go under the hammer

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Beach horses behaved ‘like pros’ - owner responds after calls to avoid busy seafront

The Codmander and Wilson Stars Eclipse on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Craig Wilson-Hole

Budleigh residential bin fire being linked by police to six other arson attacks

Inspecting the fire damage to a property in Budleigh. Picture: supplied

£125,000 Budleigh fire station set to go under the hammer

Budleigh Salterton fire station. Picture: Google Maps

Exmouth beach warning for horse riders after near miss incident with dogs

Horses on the beach at Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Car park signs, social distancing markers and bollards backed in bid to make Budleigh high street safer

High Street, Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town number two: We have to make sure we do things in line with all the Covid-19 guidance

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0148. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth and Exmouth fire engines called to burning car

Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Topsham St James beaten by a powerful Sidbury side that held some superb catches

Picture: Thinkstock