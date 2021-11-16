Three Budleigh organisations are to get an early Christmas present, after the Co-op announced the recipients of its Local Community Fund grants.

A total of more than £33,000 will be shared between 15 community groups in East Devon.

Locally they include Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Budleigh Salterton AFC and the Fairlynch Museum.

The money in the Local Community Fund is generated by Co-op members shopping with the Co-op’s businesses; the company donates a small proportion of what they spend. Members also choose the organisations they would like to support.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.

“Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet.”