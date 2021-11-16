News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Budleigh organisations benefit from Co-op grants windfall

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 9:45 AM November 16, 2021
Fairlynch Museum, Budleigh Salterton

Fairlynch Museum, Budleigh Salterton, one of the organisations receiving a Co-op grant - Credit: Fairlynch Museum

Three Budleigh organisations are to get an early Christmas present, after the Co-op announced the recipients of its Local Community Fund grants. 

A total of more than £33,000 will be shared between 15 community groups in East Devon. 

Locally they include Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Budleigh Salterton AFC and the Fairlynch Museum. 

The money in the Local Community Fund is generated by Co-op members shopping with the Co-op’s businesses; the company donates a small proportion of what they spend. Members also choose the organisations they would like to support.   

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.  

“Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  2. 2 Primary school wins award for promoting good mental health
  3. 3 Exmouth Knit and Chat group reunited in new venue
  1. 4 East Budleigh progress in Senior Cup
  2. 5 Budleigh take the derby points at Feniton
  3. 6 Silence speaks for East Devon on Remembrance Day
  4. 7 Three rescued after boat capsizes off Seaton
  5. 8 Lifeboat volunteers say fireworks display was blazing success
  6. 9 Family unites for a marathon salute to the man they loved
  7. 10 Deflections defeat Town in the Cup
East Devon News
Budleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Denva-Louis Smith

Exmouth 'thug' jailed for two attacks in the town

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter crown court rear

Exmouth woman gets driving ban after high-speed police chase

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exmouth residents fill The Strand to mark Remembrance Sunday

Exmouth, Budleigh and Topsham remember the fallen

Philippa Davies

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Exmouth murder trial halted

Court Reporter

Logo Icon