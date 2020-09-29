Thank you Dr Mejzner – Budleigh GP retires after 26 years

After more than 25 years of serving the Budleigh Salterton community, GP Richard Mejzner has retired.

Dr Mejzner has stood down from his role at Budleigh Medical Practice that he has held since 1994.

He told the Journal it has been a ‘real privilege’ to work in Budleigh, saying the years have ‘flown by’.

He added: “I really feel confident in the future for us locally as I leave such a committed team of doctors, nurses and admin staff.”

When he joined the practice in 1994, he said it was ‘unrecognisable’ from what it is now and had a 1960s flat roof extension on a house in The Lawn.

He said: “There were four doctors then and two part-time nurses in five clinical rooms.

“A few years after joining, the health centre was extended to become what we know today - we now have seven doctors and seven nurses working from 10 clinical rooms.

“When I started, Budleigh Hospital had 22 inpatient beds and a functioning Emergency Department which we looked after 24/7 providing on call day and night provision to the hospital and local community.

“This changed over the years and sadly our Budleigh Hospital as we knew it closed altogether. These changes seemed inevitable with the way medicine was changing.”

As well as his time as a GP in Budleigh spanning three decades, Dr Mejzner was also involved in the project to establish the health and wellbeing hub at the former hospital.

He added: “It was very sad to lose our beds at Budleigh Hospital, part of the work I really enjoyed and valued, but we had an opportunity to do something else.

“The development of the hub was a chance to focus on that sense of community - to develop a social capital and to support social engagement and emphasise the importance of these in our community.

“It has been really fantastic to see the hub come to fruition after many years of development.”

The staff and friends of Budleigh Surgery thanked Dr Mejzner for the dedication he has shown over the years and wished him the very best as he starts this new chapter.