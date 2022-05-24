Budleigh gift shop named among region's best

Karen Ritchie and husband Luke outside the Royal Lancaster Hotel where the awards ceremony was held - Credit: Karen Ritchie

A shop in Budleigh Salterton has been named among the six best independent gift retailers in the West and South West region.

The Rowan Tree was among six regional finalists in the Greats gift shop awards 2022.

Owner Karen Ritchie and her husband Luke attended a black tie awards ceremony in London on Thursday, May 12, and although they didn’t win, they were delighted to have got so far.

Karen said: “We were thrilled to be nominated as a finalist in the West and South West best independent gift retailer of the year and were in the final six, which for a small gift shop in Budleigh Salterton we felt was pretty good!

“The criteria was ‘retailers who have shown excellence in all areas across the retail spectrum over the past year, to include their range of gifts, product knowledge, customer service, shop environment, marketing and display’.

“The event in London at the Lancaster Hotel was fabulous, lovely to get dressed up and meet other retailers and old friends from the industry.”

The Rowan Tree in Fore Street has been open since 2004 and aims to offer an eclectic range of gifts, accessories and homewards.

Karen said: “We stock high quality products from local, British and European designers, including Emma Bridgewater, Gisela Graham, Caroline Gardner, Les Touristes, Jellycat, Voyage Maison and St Eval candles plus many more.

“Our passion is to put together a fantastic collection of special gifts, treats and home accessories for you to buy all under one roof. We provide exceptional customer service and are always happy to chat and advise if necessary and will happily gift wrap that special purchase for you on request. We welcome you to browse our site and make selecting that perfect gift or home accessory a pleasure.

“Over the years we have acquired some lovely loyal customers who visit us regularly if local or always call in when they are down on holiday and it's great to see them

“But of course the most important thing is my team, Helen, Kirsty Lynn and Lucy who are absolutely brilliant in looking after both customers and the Rowan Tree.”