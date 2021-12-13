There was a festive feel in Budleigh Salterton on Friday, December 10, when the town held its late-night Christmas shopping event.

Many of the traders stayed open, and there was music from a ukelele group, Exmouth’s A Cappella singers and Chloe Aston, who plays a piano mounted on a bicycle.

Professor Bumble provided children’s entertainment, and Santa Claus walked up and down the street handing out presents.

Several outlets laid on food and drink, including Sampson’s Butchery and Deli who gave out pulled pork baps and invited donations towards the Christmas lights. Mulled wine and mince pies were available from the Tourist Information Centre.

Members of the Bicton Military Academy came along to marshal the road closures.

The chair of Budleigh Salterton Chamber of Commerce, Helen Warren, said: “I think on the whole it went very well, and some of the traders I spoke to said they had done quite well out of it too, so that’s another positive.”

