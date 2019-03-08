New events planned for Budleigh's annual Gala Week

Budleigh Salterton Gala Week parade from 2016. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Large crowds are expected to descend on Budleigh Salterton over the course of eight days for an annual marathon of charitable events.

Budleigh Gala week opening. Ref exb 22 18TI 4618. Picture: Terry Ife Budleigh Gala week opening. Ref exb 22 18TI 4618. Picture: Terry Ife

Gala Week starts on Saturday, May 25, with a number of organisations and charities putting on their own fundraisers at various locations across Budleigh.

Among the new events this year are an 'open morning' at the town's fire station, an auction of promises and pledges, and a children's chocolate bingo.

Gala Week, which has become a popular mainstay of the calendar in Budleigh, is organised by The Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton.

Lion Geoff Paver, who organises it every year, said: "Gala Week brings the community together and it allows people in the town to see the organisations that are around.

Budleigh Gala week opening. Ref exb 22 18TI 4571. Picture: Terry Ife Budleigh Gala week opening. Ref exb 22 18TI 4571. Picture: Terry Ife

"It raises awareness of the charities in Budleigh and the surrounding area."

As usual, Gala Week will kick off on Saturday, May 25, with a slap-up breakfast at the Public Hall in aid of Cancer Research UK.

This will be shortly followed by Budleigh's fire fighters opening up their station for the public to see.

In the afternoon there will be the children's procession and the crowning of the Gala Week Queen and Princess.

There will be a cream tea held at the Public Hall to raise funds for FORCE.

The Lions' 'spot the stranger' competition returns through the eight days with 72 shop windows featured.

As well as the auction of promises and pledges on Tuesday, May 28, the town's chamber of commerce is also organising a family fun run on Sunday, May 26, all in aid of the town's Christmas lights.

The annual dog show in The Green is on Sunday, May 26, organised by Claire Causley of Dogsbody.

On Saturday, June 1, the children's cycle competition will take place at St Peter's Primary School.

Gala Week comes to an end on Sunday, June 2, with the family treasure hunt and a quiz night at the Dog and Donkey in Knowle Village.

Mr Paver has urged people to get their hands on the official programme - available at various outlets around Budleigh - as the time of some events, especially on the final Sunday, has changed.