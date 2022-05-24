Budleigh gears up for Gala Week

A packed programme of events will get under way on Saturday, May 28 with the start of Budleigh Salterton Gala Week.

Residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy a range of activities – many with a Jubilee theme this year – while raising money for local charities.

Lions Gavin, Jack and Richard during a previous year's Gala Week - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Richard Allen, President of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, said: "We are all very excited about the return of Gala Week and we hope you are too.

“One of my favourite events during Gala Week has to be the Pebble Building competition. There is always such a lovely atmosphere and it's great to see so many visitors to Budleigh taking part as well as local families".

The competition will be held on the beach on Monday, May 30, starting at 10am. The entry fee is £1 per person, with first, second and third prizes for the tallest freestanding castle and the best design – this year with a Jubilee theme.

The Lions at their stand during a previous year's Gala Week - Credit: Budleigh Lions

Other Jubilee themed events include the children's Pavement Artist competition, the Jubilee Celebration Coffee Morning in aid of Cats Protection, a Jubilee Celebration in the gardens and marquee at Seachange on Thursday, June 2, a Horse Racing evening hosted by the Budleigh Carnival Club, the street party on Saturday, June 4, Jubilee Praise on the Temple Methodist Church Lawn and the Jubilee Quiz night on Sunday, June 5 at the Dog and Donkey pub in Knowle.

Full details and times of all the events can be found in the Gala Week programme, on sale for £1 in many shops in the town centre and at the village shops in East Budleigh and Otterton.

Richard added "As usual, a tremendous amount of work has gone into organising Gala Week and I would like to thank in particular Lions Geoff Paver and our incoming Activities Chairman Lion Gavin March.

“I would also like to thank all the members of Budleigh Lions Club who will be helping at many of the events. I must also thank Nia James, who in her own time, has very kindly designed our new look Gala Week programme.”

He added that the Lions also want to thank everyone who donates to their appeals, buys their raffle tickets and attends their events - and all the local businesses who support them.