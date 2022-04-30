Budleigh Gala Week Jazz Concert makes a comeback

As Budleigh Salterton’s Gala Week makes a comeback after a two-year gap, so does the popular Jazz Concert at the Public Hall.

Val Sinclair will perform with the Pat Brandon Quartet on Sunday, May 29 at 7.30pm.

Pat said the concert will be ‘a rich mixture of straight-ahead jazz and raunchy blues’.

He said: “Val oozes personality and wins her audience over with ease. She has done just that in many jazz festivals, in East Anglia, and often hereabouts.

“The Quartet includes musicians from the Exeter area who work together with real unity and fluency.

“We’ve really missed live performances throughout the pandemic and look forward to engaging with an audience which in the past has been very appreciative”.

Tickets can be bought in advance for £10 from Budleigh Information Centre and The Card Shop Too, and will also be available on the door. A bar will open at 7.15 pm.