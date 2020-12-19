Published: 12:00 PM December 19, 2020

Post boxes in Budleigh have been given a unique makeover in a bid to raise funds for two regional causes.

Budleigh postboxes get a yarnbomb make over. - Credit: Clare Suttie

Yarnbombers have topped four red post boxes in the town with knitted coverings – one of which depicts the three kings from the Christmas story.

Yarnbombing is the practice of covering public landmarks with knitting usually in an effort to spread positivity.

The initiative is part of a fundraising campaign for charities Devon Mind and Hospicare and is the brainchild of Clare Suttie and the team at Atlas Translations.

Clare, who lives in Colaton Raleigh, said: "After everything that 2020 has thrown at us, the Atlas Translations' team thought Budleigh Salterton needed a bit of extra festive cheer. And what could make you smile more than some clever crochet and knitting?

"We ask people to admire the postbox toppers, smile, take a photo, share on social media #budleighsaltertonpostboxes – and donate using the link below.

"There are 4 postboxes to find in Budleigh Salterton."

Andre Pusey, marketing and fundraising officer at Devon Mind, said: “We’re so grateful to Clare, Candy and the Atlas team for going the extra creative mile for Devon Mind.

"It’s thanks to such generous support that we are able to grow and improve the services we offer the people of Devon. We know that the mental health impact of Covid is huge, so we’ve got big plans in 2021 to reach as many people in isolated areas and underrepresented groups as possible.

"Any money raised as part of this campaign will be hugely beneficial to these efforts.”

Karen Palmer, fundraiser at Hospiscare, said: "We have just over three clinical nurse specialists working in the EX8 area and eight Hospiscare at home nurses who also cover the Budleigh area.

"In the last 12 months, the combined team have had 243 referrals and have noted that the care is becoming more complex and the support need ever more vital.

"To provide this and many other services to local people, Hospiscare needs to raise £8million with just 18% being provided by the NHS.

"The impact of Covid on our finances has been devastating and we are predicting a £1million+ deficit this year."

The people are urged to go to a Virgin Money page to donate – so far £75 has been raised.

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/BudleighSaltertonPostboxes