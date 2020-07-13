Budleigh Football Club set on fire in suspected arson attack

Fire damage caused to Budleigh Football Club. Picture: Budleigh Football Club Archant

Budleigh Football Club’s clubhouse could have burned to the ground after the club was set on fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The contents of a large wheelie bin situated up against the wall of the club’s building was set alight, causing minor damage to the wall and guttering.

The clubhouse was saved by a neighbour and member of the club, Josh Bunce, who spotted the fire.

The club described the act as ‘mindless vandalism’ and said they were ‘extremely grateful and lucky’ that Mr Bunce had raised the alarm.

Luckily for the club, the damage was minimal, mainly affecting some guttering and paintwork.

A police spokesperson said they were treating the fire as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR055632-20, or contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.