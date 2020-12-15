Budleigh residents urged to ‘follow the star’ with festive art trail

Mary and The Angel depicted at Bay Court Residential Home. Picture: James Henley Archant

A community art trail telling the Christmas story aims to bring Budleigh Salterton residents together in the same way rainbows did earlier this year.

Shepherds and angels depicted by the children from St Peter's Primary School. Picture: James Henley Shepherds and angels depicted by the children from St Peter's Primary School. Picture: James Henley

A Follow the Star trail has been set up with five different locations in Budleigh having artwork – created by community groups in the town – which depicts the birth of Jesus.

These art pieces also link back to a website, created by Budleigh Baptist Church, which features a puppet telling of the Christmas story by minister James Henley and his wife Julia.

James said he hopes people will be inspired to put pictures of stars in their window to help ‘guide the way’ for those following the trail.

He said: “We love the artwork and how it’s turned out.

Ther journey of The Magi, depicted at the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh. Picture: James Henley Ther journey of The Magi, depicted at the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh. Picture: James Henley

“Everyone was given complete freedom to express their part of the story as they wanted to, and it’s been great to see so much creativity come to the fore.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who’s given up time and energy at a busy time of year to take part.

“This year people are feeling very disconnected from each other.

“Just as lots of people put rainbows in their windows during the first lockdown, we’d love it if people could come together and connect through something as simple as the stars.

“We know that lots of children would really enjoy being able to spot them in people’s windows as they’re walking around town and we hope it will bring some light into a gloomy time.”

The trail begins with Mary and The Angel, created by the staff and residents at Bay Court Residential Home.

From there the trail moves on to the Public Hall, where children and staff from the before and after school class at St Peter’s have re-created the journey to Bethlehem.

At the Baptist church, children’s artwork depicts the angels and shepherds while staff and users of the health and wellbeing hub have created The Magi.

The final piece of artwork, at Temple Methodist Church, shows the birth of Jesus.

For more information on the project, visit https://followthestar.org.uk/art-trail/