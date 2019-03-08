Advanced search

'Inadequate' Budleigh care home place into special measures by CQC

PUBLISHED: 10:46 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 29 October 2019

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton care home with 'systematic failings' - resulting in the suspension of client placement - has been placed into special measures.

The Firs Residential Home, in West Hill, was given an 'inadequate' rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - the lowest possible grade - following two inspections in the summer.

It now has six months to make improvements or faces losing its care registration.

CQC inspectors visited the home after concerns were raised about people's care and safety, infection control, staffing, management and leadership.

At the time of inspection, The Firs was being investigated by Devon County Council's adult safeguarding team following allegations of poor care at the home which currently has 24 residents living on site, 10 less than its maximum capacity.

DCC said: "We are working closely with the care provider, and with residents and their families, to help the home address concerns regarding their quality of care."

As a result the care provider - Buckland Care - has voluntarily suspended all new placements until improvements are made.

The CQC report said: "The providers overall governance framework to help identify where improvements were required had been ineffective.

"The systematic failings found at this inspection demonstrated the provider had failed to ensure people received a well-managed service which was safe and compassionate, placing people at risk of potential and continued harm."

The home is now in 'special measures' and will be kept under review for the next six months and could be assessed again to check on the progress of improvements.

If the CQC is not satisfied The Firs has made adequate improvements within that time, its care registration could be revoked.

During the visit, assessors spoke to five clients, three relatives and six members of staff, the deputy manager and the manager,

Inspectors were told clients felt safe at the home but there was not always enough staff to meet their needs.

The CQC report said residents lived in a clean environment and were protected from the spread of infection but some were unsatisfied with the quality of meals.

One person was observed to be 'sitting uncomfortably' in a chair, which was not fully identified by staff.

Buckland Care has been approached for comment.

