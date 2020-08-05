Advanced search

Crowdfunder launched in bid to buy closed Budleigh fire station

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 August 2020

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

Archant

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help a bid to retain Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station.

Budleigh Community Workshop Trust’s (BCWT) crowdfunder has a target of £50,000 to help towards the group’s bid to buy the Station Road building.

In total, the trust is hoping to raise £200,000 and, so far, has gathered £150,000.

Following Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Safer Together consultation, Budleigh’s fire station was closed in April with firefighters responding to call outs in the town from Exmouth.

The station is being auctioned for £125,000 by Countrywide Property Auctions on Thursday, September 10.

BCWT is a newly-formed charity which is working in partnership with the Budleigh health and wellbeing hub to create a community workshop in the town.

According to the trust, the former fire station would be ‘highly suitable’ for this purpose.

To donate, visit the BCWT Crowdfunder page

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after Exmouth road collision

The A376 near the Saddlers Arms, Lympstone. Picture: Google

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police re-appeal over Exmouth and Budleigh indecent exposures

Police are re-appealing for information over two indecent exposure incidents in Exmouth and Budleigh. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth seafront overflow car park to remain ‘in absence of alternative plans’

The plot of land in Queen's Drive where the district council will install a temporary overflow car park. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Crowdfunder launched in bid to buy closed Budleigh fire station

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie McDermott (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

East Devon club championship success for Sam Lavelle

The East Devon Golf Club Club Championships presentation party (left to right): Bob Martin (Tournament Director), Chris Tonking, Sam Lavelle (winner), Joe Sharp, Malcolm Pressey (Club Captain), Leigh Jones, Sam Corney and Guy Peters (Men’s Captain).Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Brixington Blues Under-12s net clean sheet victory over WBB United

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham tempts tourists with music and quick guides

The picturesque harbour in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Exmouth Tourist Information reopens following 139-day closure

Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard and town crier Roger Bourgein on hand as the tourist information office reopens. Picture: Veronica Boatman