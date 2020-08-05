Crowdfunder launched in bid to buy closed Budleigh fire station
PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 August 2020
A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help a bid to retain Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station.
Budleigh Community Workshop Trust’s (BCWT) crowdfunder has a target of £50,000 to help towards the group’s bid to buy the Station Road building.
In total, the trust is hoping to raise £200,000 and, so far, has gathered £150,000.
Following Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Safer Together consultation, Budleigh’s fire station was closed in April with firefighters responding to call outs in the town from Exmouth.
The station is being auctioned for £125,000 by Countrywide Property Auctions on Thursday, September 10.
BCWT is a newly-formed charity which is working in partnership with the Budleigh health and wellbeing hub to create a community workshop in the town.
According to the trust, the former fire station would be ‘highly suitable’ for this purpose.
