Fire station open day raises more than £400

PUBLISHED: 07:30 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 11 July 2019

Budleigh Fire Station held an open day as part of Gala Week. Picture: Donna Newcombe

An open day held as part of a week of charity events has raised hundreds of pounds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

During Gala Week, Budleigh Salterton Fire Station opened its doors to the public raising more than £400 in the process.

Visitors got the chance to look around the station, meet the firefighters and see what they do.

The firefighters ran a raffle, with businesses from the town donating prizes. There was a cake stall with tea and coffees being served.

For children, there was a competition to guess how many sweets were in a jar.

Budleigh Fire Station has handed over a cheque for the cash raised on the day.

A spokesman for the station said: "We would like to thank the local businesses who supported us, our families and friends and anyone who helped us out in any way, the crew from Exmouth who came over and the people of Budleigh who always support us."

The Fire Fighters Charity offers psychological support to serving firefighters.

