East Devon MP supports workshop bid for Budleigh’s former fire station

East Devon MP Simon JUpp 9second from the right) with trsutees of the Budleigh Community Workshop Trust. Picture: Budleigh Communiy Workshop Trust Archant

East Devon MP Simon Jupp has thrown his support behind a bid to retain Budleigh Salterton’s former fire station for the community.

Trustees of Budleigh Community Workshop Trust, which is bidding in an auction next month to buy the closed station, presented their plans to the MP.

If successful, the building in Station Road would be transformed into a community workshop open for all.

Mr Jupp said: “I’m proud to support this project which is clearly backed by many people in Budleigh.

“It would be a big boost for the town and help bring people together to improve their skills and confidence.

“This is a brilliant opportunity and I hope the project is successful.”

The Fire Station is up for auction on Thursday September 10, and the trustees hope to be able to raise enough money to purchase this building for Budleigh and the wider community.

Anyone who wants to support the project should visit the Crowdfunder page

Alternatively, you can email trust chairman Bill McDermott directly