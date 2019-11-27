Advanced search

Calls for dogs to be excluded from Budleigh Salterton field

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 November 2019

Walking with a dog on a lead

Walking with a dog on a lead

Archant

Dog owners could be banned from walking their pets on a field near a children's play park in Budleigh Salterton.

Town councillors have asked for the area of green space next to the football club, in Greenway Lane, to be included in a public space protection order (PSPO) which prohibits dog walking in certain areas.

East Devon District Council is currently conducting a review of its PSPOs relating to control of dogs.

The play park next to the football club is out of bounds to dogs, but the pets are allowed, on leads, in the field behind.

Speaking at the town council's November meeting, deputy mayor Michael Hilliar said there is no access for dog walkers to get to the field.

He said: "We've got a dog exclusion zone in the play park and then the field behind it is dogs on leads but you can't actually access the field.

"So either the back field needs to become an exclusion zone or there has to be some way of access for dog users to use it."

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt added: "I don't agree with having any dogs near the swing park or the football pitch - it's definitely upside down whoever decided that."

Currently, dogs are allowed on leads on the footpath from the end of Fore Street, along the seafront, to Lime Kiln car park.

Dogs are allowed seasonal access to the beach but there is an area between the two zones not covered by the PSPO.

The town council suggested a 'grey area' between both zones should also become 'dogs on leads'.

Cllr Megan Kenneally-Stone called for a 'dogs and families welcome' sign to be put up at the east end of the beach.

She said: "So many visitors come to Budleigh and go to Lime Kiln (car park) and they get freaked out that there are so many dogs down there.

"They are just not aware it's the dog end of the beach."

Town clerk Jo Vanstone will write to the district council with their suggested changes to the PSPO.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth drink-driver four times the limit banned for three years

Exeter Magistrates' Court

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

General Election 2019: More GPs and reopening a railway station on Tory candidate’s radar

Simon Jupp, Conservative candidate on Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 46 19TI 4235. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth drink-driver four times the limit banned for three years

Exeter Magistrates' Court

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town action this weekend - who plays who from senior team to the U8s

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon and Exeter Football League look to Christmas period for rearranged games

Football.

East Budleigh hoping form dryer weather so they can get back into action

East Budleigh at home to Farway. Ref exsp 39 19TI 1151. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira ladies impress in Foxlands League win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Calls for dogs to be excluded from Budleigh Salterton field

Walking with a dog on a lead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists