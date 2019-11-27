Calls for dogs to be excluded from Budleigh Salterton field

Walking with a dog on a lead Archant

Dog owners could be banned from walking their pets on a field near a children's play park in Budleigh Salterton.

Town councillors have asked for the area of green space next to the football club, in Greenway Lane, to be included in a public space protection order (PSPO) which prohibits dog walking in certain areas.

East Devon District Council is currently conducting a review of its PSPOs relating to control of dogs.

The play park next to the football club is out of bounds to dogs, but the pets are allowed, on leads, in the field behind.

Speaking at the town council's November meeting, deputy mayor Michael Hilliar said there is no access for dog walkers to get to the field.

He said: "We've got a dog exclusion zone in the play park and then the field behind it is dogs on leads but you can't actually access the field.

"So either the back field needs to become an exclusion zone or there has to be some way of access for dog users to use it."

Town mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt added: "I don't agree with having any dogs near the swing park or the football pitch - it's definitely upside down whoever decided that."

Currently, dogs are allowed on leads on the footpath from the end of Fore Street, along the seafront, to Lime Kiln car park.

Dogs are allowed seasonal access to the beach but there is an area between the two zones not covered by the PSPO.

The town council suggested a 'grey area' between both zones should also become 'dogs on leads'.

Cllr Megan Kenneally-Stone called for a 'dogs and families welcome' sign to be put up at the east end of the beach.

She said: "So many visitors come to Budleigh and go to Lime Kiln (car park) and they get freaked out that there are so many dogs down there.

"They are just not aware it's the dog end of the beach."

Town clerk Jo Vanstone will write to the district council with their suggested changes to the PSPO.