Budleigh duck race proves to be a 'quacking' time despite the rain

Budleigh Duck Race, 2019. Picture: Peter Bowler Peter Bowler

The rainy conditions on Sunday (September 22) proved to be fine weather for ducks as an annual race along the River Otter raised vital funds for charity.

More than 1,000 ducks lined up at Clamour Bridge, in Budleigh Salterton, before being set lose to travel along the river to White Bridge.

The first duck across the finish line belonged to Watne Mastropietro who scooped the £200 first prize.

Second went to Dan Mewse who won £100 while four others - Alan Lowe, Richard Tuckett, Paul Bartlett and Margaret McGinley - all won 'duck' dinners.

The race, organised by Budleigh Lions Club, raised £1,626 for local charitable causes.

Mr Bartlett, of the lions club, said: "Support was still aplenty even with the showery start however as the ducks crossed the line the sun was back out which made the finish much more enjoyable.

"The planning starts again for next year."

