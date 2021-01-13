Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2021

The Budleigh COVID support group is ready for action as the pandemic enters the latest lockdown but are issuing a plea to help them.

The group aims to coordinate support to the town, with the health and wellbeing hub, the medical centre, town council, schools and local charities and trusts working together during this awful time.

As well as help with meal deliveries and shopping errands, there is financial support for those that are suffering because their income has been affected.

A team of volunteers has completed nearly 2,000 journeys and prescriptions, with a further 3,000 food deliveries. More than 200 households have benefitted from that help.

However, to make sure they need to raise £50,000 to make sure they can support the town through 2021.

SteveHitchcock, chairman of Budleigh Covid Support Group, said: "Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the group, an amazing £31,215 has been distributed over 38 weeks so far.

"We have supported 27 families all together. Recently, we were able to distribute food vouchers, and the Lions gave some Christmas cheer with their excellent hampers. Another bonus came from Earls, who donated stock that we gave out to 11 families locally."

He added that the group would like to thank all the staff at the medical centre for what they have been doing through the pandemic.

Mr Hitch cock said: "The practice is now involved in the gradual roll out of the vaccine, on top of their usual clinical case load. They are there for us, they need our support to ensure everyone stays safe by fitting in with the necessary arrangements."

St Peter’s, Drakes and Otterton primary schools have been supporting families with food hampers, vouchers and other financial support. St Peter’s is fundraising for £5,000 worth of laptops to help those that don’t have them at home.

Residents have received a leaflet through their door before Christmas to signpost to the various support mechanisms in place. You can visit www.budleighsupport.co.uk to find out more, or call the Hub on 01395 446896.

Anyone wanting to donate to the group can visit www.gofundme.com/f/budleigh-support

To volunteer, contact the Budleigh Health and Wellbeing hub