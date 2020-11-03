'Please ask for help – you are not alone'

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson Archant

‘You are not alone’ - that is the message from a group supporting those affected by the coronavirus lockdown measures.

From Thursday, non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs will close for a month as the latest national lockdown begins.

Budleigh Covid Support Group, set up in the first lockdown, will continue to provide its services which includes volunteers doing shopping and prescription pick-ups as well as financial support for those whose income has been affected. A group spokesman said: “Please remember you are not alone. Remain as kind and as sensible as we have all been since March, look out for those around you and maintain the guidelines of social distancing.

“Please ask for help if you need it - if you could see the breadth of people who have asked for support since lockdown, you would see you are not the first.”