Advanced search

'Please ask for help – you are not alone'

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2020

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson

Archant

‘You are not alone’ - that is the message from a group supporting those affected by the coronavirus lockdown measures.

From Thursday, non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs will close for a month as the latest national lockdown begins.

Budleigh Covid Support Group, set up in the first lockdown, will continue to provide its services which includes volunteers doing shopping and prescription pick-ups as well as financial support for those whose income has been affected. A group spokesman said: “Please remember you are not alone. Remain as kind and as sensible as we have all been since March, look out for those around you and maintain the guidelines of social distancing.

“Please ask for help if you need it - if you could see the breadth of people who have asked for support since lockdown, you would see you are not the first.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

'Please ask for help – you are not alone'

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Sarah Allen: Recycle pumpkin lanterns after celebrating Hallowe’en

Squirrels enjoy eating bird seed from a Hallowe'en pumpkin display

Inevitable second wave of homelessness expected in East Devon

Jay Colderick. Picture: Marc Astley