Launchpad launches ‘meals on wheels’ for Budleigh’s isolated residents

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad Archant

A Budleigh Salterton community interest company providing training for those with learning disabilities has been doing its bit in the fight against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Launchpad, which enables people with learning disabilities to gain employment skills for work in gardening and catering, has launched a wide range of frozen meals which are being delivered to residents in isolation.

The community interest company, which runs a café at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub, has had to cease its normal activities.

However, as it has one of the larger commercial kitchens in the area, it decided to provide vulnerable residents with ‘meals on wheels’.

Carole Brown, managing director of Launchpad, said: “At our core, we feel an absolute commitment to our community.

Launchpad have launched a meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad Launchpad have launched a meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

“We are aware the current protective restrictions are very difficult for all of us but there are some groups that particularly suffer.

“People on their own who are isolating, and the elderly, are just two examples.

“We want to provide nutritious tasty meals which not only feed the body but feed the soul as well.

“The world is a better place with a decent meal inside you.”

Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

For those who are financially challenged, Launchpad is working with several trusts and charities who can support people in need.

Carole added: “Feedback from the people who have ordered has been fantastic.

“We have kept the prices as low as we can, however, if food prices rise there may have to be a slight increase in prices.

“We have particularly appreciated the help from Westbank who are the charity who run the Budleigh Hub.

“Although we are completely separate from them, they have pitched in and provided support on the phones for people who want to call in and place orders.”

The health and wellbeing hub has become the central point for the volunteer effort to support those in isolation.

Hub manager Marc Jobson is coordinating volunteers to help with shopping for vital essentials and prescription pick-ups.

Ring 01395 446896 and ask for the Launchpad Meals on Wheels service for more information.