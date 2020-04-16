Advanced search

Launchpad launches ‘meals on wheels’ for Budleigh’s isolated residents

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 April 2020

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Archant

A Budleigh Salterton community interest company providing training for those with learning disabilities has been doing its bit in the fight against coronavirus.

Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: LaunchpadLaunchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Launchpad, which enables people with learning disabilities to gain employment skills for work in gardening and catering, has launched a wide range of frozen meals which are being delivered to residents in isolation.

The community interest company, which runs a café at the Budleigh Hospital Health and Wellbeing Hub, has had to cease its normal activities.

However, as it has one of the larger commercial kitchens in the area, it decided to provide vulnerable residents with ‘meals on wheels’.

Carole Brown, managing director of Launchpad, said: “At our core, we feel an absolute commitment to our community.

Launchpad have launched a meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: LaunchpadLaunchpad have launched a meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

“We are aware the current protective restrictions are very difficult for all of us but there are some groups that particularly suffer.

“People on their own who are isolating, and the elderly, are just two examples.

“We want to provide nutritious tasty meals which not only feed the body but feed the soul as well.

“The world is a better place with a decent meal inside you.”

Launchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: LaunchpadLaunchpad has launched a 'meals on wheels' service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

For those who are financially challenged, Launchpad is working with several trusts and charities who can support people in need.

Carole added: “Feedback from the people who have ordered has been fantastic.

“We have kept the prices as low as we can, however, if food prices rise there may have to be a slight increase in prices.

“We have particularly appreciated the help from Westbank who are the charity who run the Budleigh Hub.

“Although we are completely separate from them, they have pitched in and provided support on the phones for people who want to call in and place orders.”

The health and wellbeing hub has become the central point for the volunteer effort to support those in isolation.

Hub manager Marc Jobson is coordinating volunteers to help with shopping for vital essentials and prescription pick-ups.

Ring 01395 446896 and ask for the Launchpad Meals on Wheels service for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devon councillors urge MPs to press for a regional approach to tackling Covid-19

Otter Valley councillor Claire Wright

Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

£11.2million completion of Dinan Way extension approved by county council

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devon councillors urge MPs to press for a regional approach to tackling Covid-19

Otter Valley councillor Claire Wright

Scarecrow festival to be cancelled?

East Budleigh Scarecrow Festival. Ref exb 24-16SH 7756. Picture: Simon Horn.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Launchpad launches ‘meals on wheels’ for Budleigh’s isolated residents

Launchpad's meals on wheels service for isolated residents. Picture: Launchpad

Sidmouth Running Club get behind the 26 Challenge - why not join in?

The Sidmouth Running Club April 26 challenge. Picture ARCHANT

East Devon Virtual Football League latest – Town top / Lympstone on the march / East Budleigh beaten / Exmouth Rovers flying

Coronavirus: Lockdown measures extended for ‘at least three more weeks’

Screen grab of Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24