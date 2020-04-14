Advanced search

Generous donations turned into financial support for those affected by the coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2020

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson

A volunteer picking up essentials for a resident in isolation. Picture: Marc Jobson

Generous coronavirus support donations made by those who cannot volunteer themselves are being used to help Budleigh residents in need of financial help.

The Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group is urging anyone who has been made unemployed or had their income reduced by the current crisis to get in touch.

The group has received several financial contributions from people who are unable to volunteer, and has raised more than £1,200 so far.

It can help those who fall into two categories:

Recently employed or self-employed but out of work due to Covid-19

On reduced employment or income affected by the virus

A spokesman for the group said: “We can’t emphasise enough how important it is to contact the hub if you are struggling.

“Please do not suffer in silence - we want to help.”

Visit the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group to donate or ring the Budleigh health and wellbeing centre on 01395 446896 if you require financial help.

