Financial support available in Budleigh during coronavirus crisis after generous donations hit £2,000

Volunteers from Budleigh Coronavitus Support Group received cards from primary school pupils. Picture: Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group

Volunteers coordinating the coronavirus relief effort in Budleigh Salterton have urged those in financial hardship to come forward.

Cards written by pupils from St Peter's Primary School for volunteers helping isolated residents in Budleigh. Picture: Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group Cards written by pupils from St Peter's Primary School for volunteers helping isolated residents in Budleigh. Picture: Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group

A fundraising page set up by the Budleigh Coronavirus Support Group has now hit its £2,000 target and those who are in isolation and are struggling to pay for essentials should come forward to get their share.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many out of work and struggling to pay bills.

After generous donations poured in from volunteers who were unable to provide physical help due to their own self-imposed isolation, a fund was started.

Steve Hitchcock, chairman of the support group, said reaching the £2,000 target was ‘amazing’.

He gave a ‘special’ thank you to Liz Cleves, who donated a painting, which she raffled off raising £500.

Mr Hitchcock added: “We are trying to get families to come forward to receive financial support.

“We know from the local data that more families are having to claim support from the government.

“We can help too.

“Please do try to encourage friends, relatives and neighbours who you think might be struggling.”

The Budleigh support group continues to coordinate help in the area and the health and wellbeing hub has been ‘inundated’ with calls.

So far, more than 150 trips are made a week to support those confined to their homes.

The NHS has been in touch with residents who are considered ‘high risk’ of infection and advised them to spend 12 weeks in isolation.

Others have gone into self-imposed lockdown to protect themselves.

Volunteers from the support group have been offering services to those residents.

Residents in Budleigh and the surrounding villages can get help from the group with their weekly shopping for essential items, and emergency food parcels can be obtained by contacting the Exmouth Community Larder.

Mr Hitchcock, who is headteacher at St Peter’s Primary School, said volunteers were ‘thrilled’ to received cards from school pupils giving thanks to volunteers and workers.

Anyone who thinks they or a family member would qualify for financial support should ring 01395 446896.

For more information on the services the support group can provide, go to https://www.budleighsupport.co.uk/