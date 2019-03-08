Advanced search

Parish councils urged to sign Devon-wide climate change declaration

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 November 2019

Transition Exmouth climate change marchers.

Transition Exmouth climate change marchers.

Archant

Budleigh Salterton town leaders have signed a county-wide climate declaration and are urging neighbouring communities to do the same.

At its October meeting, Budleigh Salterton Town Council agreed to sign the document which recognises the global climate emergency and lays out a course of action for the county council.

The declaration recognises that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has set a target date of 2050 to be carbon neutral.

Town councillors agreed to urge councillors in neighbouring parishes to sign the document with a view to setting up their own climate action plan with other communities.

Cllr Peter Duke, who is chairman of the council's climate change committee, said: "We would also like to present an open day, perhaps called Climate Change Day, either early 2020 or in the spring totally focused on the climate emergency, showing what's been achieved what's been done and could further be achieved."

